* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
PARIS Oct 23 Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer voiced regret in a newspaper interview published Tuesday that France's 2013 budget did not focus more on cutting public spending.
"Personally, I regret that it wasn't possible more of the effort could not have been borne by spending cuts because they are less harmful to growth that tax increases," Noyer told 20 Minutes newspaper.
"That said, in the very short term, taxes are the fastest way to efficiently reduce deficits," Noyer, who is an ECB governing council member, added.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
TOKYO, Feb 22 The dollar lost ground in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues as to the pace of interest rate hikes, while Europe's political woes kept a bruised euro under pressure.