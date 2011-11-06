PARIS Nov 6 France will accelerate its move to
a higher retirement age as part of a package of budget savings
to be announced on Monday, Les Echos newspaper reported.
The transition to France's higher retirement age of 62 will
now occur in either 2016 or 2017, instead of 2018, reported the
paper on its website on Sunday.
Pushing back France's retirement age to 62 from 60 was a key
victory for the centre-right government of President Nicolas
Sarkozy last year.
On Monday, the government is set to announce an additional 6
to 8 billion euros in cost savings as part of an effort to cut
the country's deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP next year.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage and Sophie Louet)