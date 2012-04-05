PARIS, April 5 President Nicolas Sarkozy pledged
on Thursday to target a French public sector surplus of 0.5
percent of gross domestic product in 2017, returning the public
accounts to a positive balance for the first time since 1974.
In an election manifesto, he also saw public debt reaching
89.2 percent of GDP this year and peaking at 89.4 percent in
2013 before gradually falling to 80.2 percent in 2017.
The manifesto, which he unveiled less than three weeks from
a two-round election April 22 and May 6, is based on targets of
economic growth of 0.7 percent this year, 1.75 percent in 2013
and 2.0 percent annually in the years 2014 to 2017.
Sarkozy also pledged that, if elected, he would present a
bill to parliament in the summer that would commit France to
budget balance.
(Reporting by Yann Le Geurnigou; Writing by Leigh Thomas;
Editing by Brian Love)