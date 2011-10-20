* Extra tax part of gov't budget savings package
* PM says era of budget laxness is over
(Adds Fillon quotes, Dexia, background)
PARIS Oct 20 Lawmakers in France's National
Assembly have approved a special extra tax on its wealthiest
citizens as part of the conservative government's efforts to
keep France's deficit-reduction targets in reach.
Under the new measure, those with an annual income of
between 250,000 euros ($345,000) and 500,000 euros will be hit
with an additional 3 percent tax. The extra rate for people with
incomes over 500,000 euros will be 4 percent.
Deputies voted on the tax -- known as a surtax as it is
levied in addition to income or other taxes -- overnight on
Wednesday. A deal was struck last week between President Nicolas
Sarkozy's government, his conservative UMP party and centrists
on the terms of the tax.
"When you're really rich you have a lot more revenue than
just that from your job. This tax is more powerful, will bring
in more (money) and it is fairer because it covers those extra
revenues that big bosses and wealthy households have," Budget
Minister Valerie Pecresse said on France Info radio.
Under a savings package unveiled in August, the government
aimed to raise an extra 10 billion euros in 2012 and cut 1
billion euros from spending as it tries to reduce the public
deficit gradually to meet an EU target of 3 percent of gross
domestic product in 2013.
With an April 2012 presidential election looming, the
government is eager to cast the rich as bearing the biggest
burden under the belt-tightening drive.
The surtax, which will take effect from the 2011 fiscal
year, is programmed to stay in place until French public
finances are returned to balance.
"The time of budget laxness is over. The whole nation must
stand behind our (budget-tightening) efforts if we want to keep
our economic, political and social sovereignty," Prime Minister
Francois Fillon told a conference of crafts workers.
HIGH-PROFILE
However, while the surtax on the wealthy is a high-profile
measure, its contribution to the government's overall budget
savings package will be small.
Sarkozy is struggling ahead of the election to cast himself
as the safest pair of hands to manage the strained public
finances.
Credit rating agency Moody's Investor Services said on
Monday it could place France's Aaa rating on negative outlook in
the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks
and other euro zone members overstretched its budget.
Deputies at the National Assembly slightly eased on Thursday
government proposals that would tighten rules exempting people
from capital gains tax on the sale of second homes, which is the
biggest source of extra revenues in the savings package.
Under the changes adopted by lawmakers, the sale of second
homes will be exempt from capital gains tax if the seller does
not own their main residence and if the home is sold at least
five years after purchase.
The package of measures are due to go the Senate between
mid-November and mid-December before a final vote expected
around Dec. 20.
The French Senate also adopted overnight France's
guarantees for stricken Belgian-French bank Dexia , but
a final agreement with the lower house of parliament still has
to be found before both houses can vote the measures in.
($1 = 0.725 euros)
(Reporting by Emile Picy; Additional reporting by Patrick
Vignal; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sophie Hares)