PARIS Oct 20 Lawmakers in France's National Assembly have approved a special extra tax on its wealthiest citizens as part of the conservative government's efforts to keep France's deficit-reduction targets in reach.

Under the new measure, those with an annual income of between 250,000 euros ($345,000) and 500,000 euros will be hit with an additional 3 percent tax. The extra rate for people with incomes over 500,000 euros will be 4 percent.

Deputies voted on the tax -- known as a surtax as it is levied in addition to income or other taxes -- overnight on Wednesday. A deal was struck last week between President Nicolas Sarkozy's government, his conservative UMP party and centrists on the terms of the tax.

"When you're really rich you have a lot more revenue than just that from your job. This tax is more powerful, will bring in more (money) and it is fairer because it covers those extra revenues that big bosses and wealthy households have," Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse said on France Info radio.

Under a savings package unveiled in August, the government aimed to raise an extra 10 billion euros in 2012 and cut 1 billion euros from spending as it tries to reduce the public deficit gradually to meet an EU target of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2013.

With an April 2012 presidential election looming, the government is eager to cast the rich as bearing the biggest burden under the belt-tightening drive.

The surtax, which will take effect from the 2011 fiscal year, is programmed to stay in place until French public finances are returned to balance.

"The time of budget laxness is over. The whole nation must stand behind our (budget-tightening) efforts if we want to keep our economic, political and social sovereignty," Prime Minister Francois Fillon told a conference of crafts workers.

HIGH-PROFILE

However, while the surtax on the wealthy is a high-profile measure, its contribution to the government's overall budget savings package will be small.

Sarkozy is struggling ahead of the election to cast himself as the safest pair of hands to manage the strained public finances.

Credit rating agency Moody's Investor Services said on Monday it could place France's Aaa rating on negative outlook in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members overstretched its budget.

Deputies at the National Assembly slightly eased on Thursday government proposals that would tighten rules exempting people from capital gains tax on the sale of second homes, which is the biggest source of extra revenues in the savings package.

Under the changes adopted by lawmakers, the sale of second homes will be exempt from capital gains tax if the seller does not own their main residence and if the home is sold at least five years after purchase.

The package of measures are due to go the Senate between mid-November and mid-December before a final vote expected around Dec. 20.

The French Senate also adopted overnight France's guarantees for stricken Belgian-French bank Dexia , but a final agreement with the lower house of parliament still has to be found before both houses can vote the measures in. ($1 = 0.725 euros) (Reporting by Emile Picy; Additional reporting by Patrick Vignal; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sophie Hares)