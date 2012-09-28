PARIS, Sept 28 France unveiled on Friday 20
billion euros in new taxes, and froze public spending - a move
that will save 10 billion euros - in a 2013 budget to slash the
public deficit to 3 percent of GDP next year.
The Socialist government gave specific details of 16 billion
euros' worth of tax measures and said it will unveil roughly 4
billion euros in additional ones in the social security budget
on Monday.
The government also said that a series of tax increases
approved earlier this year would contribute some 4 billion euros
to revenues in 2013.
Following are details of the main new tax measures and
spending cuts:
NEW TAXATION MEASURES MLNS OF
EUROS
TAX MEASURES ON HOUSEHOLDS
Creation of a 45 pct marginal tax rate 320
Increase in threshold for income tax -345
exemption
Cut in income tax deduction for families 490
Progressive tax rates on dividends and 2,000
income from fixed-income instruments
Progressive tax rate on capital gains 1,000
from real estate and companies
Progressive tax rate on capital gains 45
from stock options
Reduction of maximum income tax not
exemptions to 10,000 euros per household given
Exceptional 75 pct tax rate on rich 210
Tax evasion measures 1,000
Reduction of threshold for wealth tax 1,000
Housing taxes 330
Car scrappage scheme 170
Social security measures 3,013
TAX MEASURES ON COMPANIES
Reduction of tax deductability of 4,000
interest payments on debt
Increase in capital gains tax on equity 2,000
sales
Reduction in ability to write-off 1,000
profits against past losses
Change in corporate profit tax payment 1,000
Exceptional tax on capital reserves of 800
insurances companies
Social security measures 975
SPENDING REDUCTIONS MLNS OF
EUROS
Discretionary state spending 2,000
Investment spending (prison building, 1,200
transport infrastructure, culture)
Defence spending 2,200
Ministerial spending (payroll, current 2,800
expenditure)
Regional governments, other entities 1,200