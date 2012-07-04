PARIS, July 4 France will impose 7.2 billion euros in new taxes this year, including large one-off levies on wealthy households and big corporations, to plug a revenue shortfall left by slowing economic growth, according to a revised 2012 budget.

Following are details of the new taxes, in millions of euros: TAX MEASURE AMOUNT IN MLNS PART TO TO SOCIAL

OF EUROS STATE SECURITY Scrapping "Social VAT" law 800 800 Scrapping of overtime tax exemptions 980 156 824 One-off wealth tax 2,325 2,325 Scrapping of inheritance tax exemptions 140 140 Doubling of financial transactions tax 170 170 One-off tax on large banks 550 550 One-off tax on oil product inventories 550 550 Advance of one-off 5% rise in corporate 800 800 tax for large companies Tougher tax collection rules on 200 200 companies New tax liability on overseas landlords 50 50 New tax on stock options 75 75 Limits on exemptions for employee saving 550 550 schemes Removal of charge for non residents to -3 -3 use state medical facilities TOTAL REVENUE FROM NEW MEASURES 7,187 4,891 2,296 (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)