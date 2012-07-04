PARIS, July 4 France will impose 7.2 billion euros in new taxes this year,
including large one-off levies on wealthy households and big corporations, to plug a revenue
shortfall left by slowing economic growth, according to a revised 2012 budget.
Following are details of the new taxes, in millions of euros:
TAX MEASURE AMOUNT IN MLNS PART TO TO SOCIAL
OF EUROS STATE SECURITY
Scrapping "Social VAT" law 800 800
Scrapping of overtime tax exemptions 980 156 824
One-off wealth tax 2,325 2,325
Scrapping of inheritance tax exemptions 140 140
Doubling of financial transactions tax 170 170
One-off tax on large banks 550 550
One-off tax on oil product inventories 550 550
Advance of one-off 5% rise in corporate 800 800
tax for large companies
Tougher tax collection rules on 200 200
companies
New tax liability on overseas landlords 50 50
New tax on stock options 75 75
Limits on exemptions for employee saving 550 550
schemes
Removal of charge for non residents to -3 -3
use state medical facilities
TOTAL REVENUE FROM NEW MEASURES 7,187 4,891 2,296
(Reporting by Paris Newsroom)