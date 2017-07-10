PARIS, July 10 > "Finance friendly" France
scores late points in Brexit bank contest
> At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of new president
> Air France-KLM wants airport security checks eased
> Euronext CEO sees growing momentum for new listings
> France says Europe should make US companies pay fair share of
taxes
> French deficit pledge will help euro zone budget talks
> Tax and spending cuts possible at the same time, French finmin
says
> UPDATE 1, France's CDC would look "with interest" at Paris
airport stake sales-source
> EDF not involved in French government stake
> Amundi CEO says Italian banks looking relatively healthy
> Veolia has leeway for multi-billion euro acquisition, CEO says
> Cheap credit not fuelling any German real estate bubble for
now, central banker
> Total CEO hopes Britain will remain in the EU
> Total CEO: "I don't have to choose" between Qatar and rivals
(Reporting by France bureau)