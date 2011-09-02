* Safran to join CAC 40, Natixis to exits says Euronext

* Natixis shares down 41.4 pct since joined CAC 40 a yr ago

* Safran shares up 46 pct in past 12 months (Adds details, background)

PARIS, Sept 2 French aerospace and defence group Safran (SAF.PA) is to join France's CAC-40 index of blue-chip stocks and French bank Natixis (CNAT.PA) is to exit as of Sept. 19, stock market operator Euronext said on Friday.

Safran shares have surged 46 percent over the past 12 months, boosting the company's market capitalisation to 11.5 billion euros ($16.4 billion), above that of almost half the blue-chip index's members.

Traders and analysts this week expected Safran to join but thought it would be the waste and water management group Suez Environnement (SEVI.PA) which would exit and not Natixis. [ID:nLDE7800MQ]

Safran's stock has risen 21 percent in the past two weeks.

Shares in Natixis have lost 41.4 percent since the bank joined the CAC 40 last year and they are down 17.6 percent since the beginning of the year.

The two official criteria for index inclusion are the free-float adjusted market cap and a stock's trading volume.

Shares in the CAC 40 attract investment funds which play index tracking strategies such as exchanged-traded funds.

The NYSE-Euronext indexes committee that manages the CAC 40 meets every quarter.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Bernard Orr)