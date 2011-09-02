PARIS, Sept 2 French aerospace and defence group Safran (SAF.PA) is to join France's CAC-40 index of blue-chip stocks and French bank Natixis (CNAT.PA) is to exit as of Sept. 19, Euronext said on Friday.

Safran shares have surged 46 percent over the past 12 months, boosting the company's market capitalisation to 11.5 billion euros ($16.4 billion), above that of almost half the blue-chip index's members.

Traders and analysts were expecting the move, they said this week. [ID:nLDE7800MQ]

Safran's stock has risen 21 percent in the past two weeks.

Shares in Natixis have lost 41.4 percent since the bank joined the CAC 40 last year and they are down 17.6 percent since the beginning of the year.

