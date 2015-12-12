By Pierre Savary
| LILLE, France
LILLE, France Dec 12 British graffiti artist
Banksy's mural of late Apple founder Steve Jobs as a refugee on
a wall in the Calais migrant camp and two other Banksy works in
other parts of the city will be protected, local authorities
said on Saturday.
The Banksy mural depicts a life-size Jobs carrying a
shoulder bag and an early-model Apple computer on a wall at the
entrance of the Calais camp, surrounded by immigrants' tents.
The mural pictures are posted on Banksy's website.
Authorities in Calais, northern France, said they plan to
shield the murals with glass or transparent plastic panels.
"We found out about the presence of this artwork on Friday
and have decided to protect it, so it is not damaged," a Calais
city spokeswoman said.
Calais mayor Natacha Bouchart told local newspaper Nord
Littoral that the artwork is an opportunity for Calais.
"It is very good, and it has a message," she said.
Banksy, whose identity has never been confirmed, said in a
rare statement to British media that Apple only exists
because U.S. authorities allowed in a young man from Homs,
Syria.
"We're often led to believe migration is a drain on the
country's resources but Steve Jobs was the son of a Syrian
migrant," said Banksy, who is famous for painting ironic murals
in unexpected places.
Some 6,000 migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and
the Middle East live in a so-called "jungle" of camps in Calais
and are trying repeatedly to enter Britain by jumping onto
lorries, hiding on trains and walking through the tunnel in the
hope of better lives there than in continental Europe.
In a second Banksy mural by the Calais beach, a child looks
towards Britain through a telescope, with a vulture perched on
the telescope.
A third work in the city, close to the immigration office,
reproduces a black-and-white version of "The Raft of the
Medusa", a famous painting of shipwreck survivors by 19th
century French painter Theodore Gericault.
It shows survivors on a raft desperately waving to catch the
attention of what looks like a modern yacht on the horizon.
The Banksy website carries a photo of the mural with the
subscription "We're not all in the same boat".
In September, the artist said on his website that timber and
fixtures from his temporary "Dismaland" theme park in western
England would be sent to build shelters for migrants in Calais.
For a link to the Calais pictures, click on: banksy.co.uk/
(Reporting by Pierre Savary in Lille and Estelle Shirbon in
London, writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Clelia Oziel)