PARIS Nov 5 France said on Tuesday it was
confident in the future of a commercial waterway linking the
Seine river to Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, after it
obtained increased European Union funds for the multi-billion
euro project.
The Seine-Nord canal is a 106-km (66-mile), high-capacity
waterway, the biggest European canal project in 30 years and the
first in France since World War Two. It is designed to relieve
some of northern Europe's most congested motorways by shifting
freight from trucks to barges.
But spiralling costs - from an estimated 4 billion euros
($5.4 billion) to more than 7 billion - prompted the Socialist
government to suspend tenders for construction work last year
and to launch a financial audit of the project's feasibility.
France, which had originally asked for EU aid of about 6
percent of what the state was paying, has since asked Brussels
to contribute more funds - around 30 percent - to the project.
European transport ministers agreed last month that EU funds
could reach up to 40 percent of construction costs.
"I'm very confident ... It shows the European authorities
are willing to support France heavily on a large infrastructure
project," France's European affairs minister Thierry Repentin
told Reuters.
France's Vinci, Bouygues and Eiffage
are among the construction companies competing for the
work to build the canal.
If the project starts in 2014, the canal could come into
service in 2020. Originally, it was expected to create 4,500
direct jobs through the construction work and around 25,000 new
permanent industrial jobs.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Gilles Guillaume, Writing by
Natalie Huet; editing by David Evans)