PARIS Feb 28 U.S. director Steven Spielberg
will preside over the 2013 Cannes film festival jury in May,
organisers said on Thursday, an A-list casting that adds
Hollywood firepower to the high-brow international festival.
Spielberg, whose presidential drama "Lincoln" took home two
Oscars at Sunday's Academy Awards, will succeed Italian director
and actor Nanni Moretti, who helmed the jury for Cannes' 65th
anniversary last year.
The 12-day festival, which takes place on the Cote d'Azur in
the south of France, is a major showplace for new movies from
around the world that attracts top and emerging screen writers,
deal-makers and hundreds of film critics.
Spielberg's blockbuster film E.T. screened as a world
premiere at Cannes in 1982, and festival President Gilles Jacob
called the respected director a "regular" at the prestigious
film festival.
"Since then I've often asked Steven to be Jury President but
he's always been shooting a film," Jacob said. "So this year,
when I was told 'E.T. phone home,' I understood and immediately
replied 'At last!'"
Spielberg called the festival a "platform for extraordinary
films to be discovered and introduced to the world."
The 66-year-old director's four-decade career has included
such varied films as "Jaws," "Schindler's List," "The Color
Purple" and "Jurassic Park."
Spielberg was passed over at Sunday's Oscars for Best
Director for "Lincoln," the story of the U.S. president battling
to abolish slavery and end the civil war, but the film provided
actor Daniel Day-Lewis with his third Best Actor award.
"Lincoln," distributed by Disney, also won for
production design.
The Cannes film festival runs from May 15 to 26.