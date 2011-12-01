* Fiat, GM lead sales decline in France
* Light vehicle registrations down 4.9 pct
* French car registrations down 0.3 pct in first 11 months
PARIS, Dec 1 French car sales fell 7.6
percent in November, led by declines for Fiat and
General Motors amid weakening demand for smaller
vehicles, the national CCFA automakers' association said.
Automakers recorded 179,160 car registrations last month,
the association said on Thursday, compared with almost 193,913
in November 2010 -- when deliveries surged ahead of the year-end
expiry of a government cash-for-clunkers bonus.
"We're getting back to a typical French market without
scrappage incentives," CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said. The
biggest declines were recorded by automakers that depend heavily
on sales of smaller cars, he said.
Fiat's French car registrations plunged 24 percent in
November, the CCFA said, led by a 32 percent drop for the
namesake brand. GM's sales fell 19 percent.
Peugeot, Europe's second-largest carmaker, posted
a 15 percent sales decline on its home market, while domestic
rival Renault dropped 7.2 percent.
French car registrations were down 0.3 percent for the first
11 months overall. Light vehicle registrations, combining cars
with light commercial vehicles, fell 4.9 percent in November but
gained 2.9 percent for January-November.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost)