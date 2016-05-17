* France plans to set carbon price floor at 30 euros per
tonne
* Environment minister presents bill to ratify climate
accord
By Bate Felix
PARIS, May 17 France will set a carbon price
floor of about 30 euros ($33.95) a tonne in its 2017 finance
bill as the government seeks to kickstart broader European
action to cut emissions and drive forward last year's landmark
international climate accord.
The French government said last month that it would
unilaterally set a carbon price floor in the absence of a
broader European initiative to strengthen carbon pricing, hoping
the move will spur other countries to act. It did not, however,
give an indication on pricing.
Following a meeting with European Union ambassadors on
Tuesday to brief them on France's move to ratify the Paris
Climate Accord, Environment Minister Segolene Royal told
journalists that France also taking steps towards a floor price
for carbon.
"I told them that France will fix a carbon price in the next
finance law of about 30 euros per tonne and it is very important
that this momentum is followed by a coalition of other
countries," Royal said.
The French finance bill is usually presented to cabinet in
September and adopted by parliament in November.
Royal said that France will propose a "price corridor" that
will give different nations a degree of flexibility.
Germany and several other countries are moving towards a
floor price for carbon, with companies and investment funds also
supportive, Royal added.
Britain already has a domestic carbon floor price of about
25 euros per tonne, but a higher Europe-wide price could benefit
companies such as French state-controlled utility EDF,
which produces most of its electricity from nuclear sources but
pays the same carbon levies as more polluting coal-fired power
producers.
EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said last month that
the company wanted a minimum carbon price of between 30 euros
and 40 euros per tonne in France and Europe to compete
effectively.
Carbon prices under the European Emissions Trading System,
which charges more than 11,000 companies for each tonne of
carbon dioxide they emit, have fallen to about 6 euros a tonne
from about 30 euros in 2008 because of a glut of permits.
Royal, who is also the chair of the COP21 climate talks, met
the ambassadors to inform them of plans by France to move ahead
with the ratification of the climate accord reached by 195
nations in Paris last December.
She will present a bill to ratify the agreement in
parliament later on Tuesday.
"The time has come to mobilise the European Union so that
there is no delay in the ratification of the Paris Accord," she
said.
On Monday governments began work on a rule book to implement
the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming, with the
United Nations urging stronger action after a string of
record-smashing monthly temperatures.
($1 = 0.8837 euros)
