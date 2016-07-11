(Adds comments from minister Royal, background)

PARIS, July 11 A French government advisory committee has recommended that France increase taxation on coal-fired power plants, or set stiffer carbon emissions standards, to encourage a shift to gas-fired plants to reduce carbon emissions.

The proposal was included in a report handed to French Environment Minister Segolene Royal on Monday by the committee, which was appointed in March to review European carbon pricing and make recommendations to the French government.

France currently chairs the United Nations climate negotiations COP21 and is looking to introduce measures that will strengthen carbon pricing within the European Union.

The French government has committed to unilaterally set a carbon price floor for electricity producers from January next year.

Royal said in a statement after receiving the commission's report that she will follow its recommendation on taxing coal-fired power generation, and an inter-ministerial body will finalise technical details of the proposal by the end of July.

She said findings from the inter-ministerial body will be included in France's next budget law expected to be presented in September and adopted by November.

As of Jan. 1, about 3 gigawatts (GW) out of France's 126 GW of installed power production capacity comes from coal-fired generation, with the bulk coming from nuclear, according to data from France's grid operator RTE.

The commission also proposed putting in place tougher technical emission standards on the basis of greenhouse gas emissions from gas-power generators which produce 50 percent less carbon dioxide compared with coal.

The report also includes a proposal announced last month that the EU introduce a carbon price corridor mechanism with floor and ceiling prices, and an auction system, which could help fix the European Emissions Trading System (ETS), which saw prices tumble due to a glut of permits.

The three-man advisory committee is headed by the chairman of French energy company Engie, Gerard Mestrallet, who is also the company's former CEO.

The committee proposed setting a European carbon floor price of between 20 euros ($22.08) and 30 euros per tonne in 2020 with an annual increase of between 5 and 10 percent to exceed 50 euros by 2030.

It said this would accelerate a shift to lower carbon emissions.

France is seeking the backing of other EU member states in the carbon price initiative, and Royal said she will propose to the World Bank president to put in place a high-level initiative to fix a desirable carbon price at an international level.

She said in the statement that with a carbon price of at least 20 euros per tonne, France's revenue from carbon permit auctions could reach nearly one billion euros per year compared with about 315 million euros in 2015 due to low carbon prices.

