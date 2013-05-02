PARIS May 2 France's car sales decline slowed to a 5.2 percent drop in April, according to data published on Thursday, raising hopes that auto demand may be about to stabilize.

April registrations fell to 157,859 cars last month from 166,552 a year earlier, the Paris-based CCFA industry association said. Sales for the first four months dropped 12.3 percent.

The slump in demand appeared to weaken after a 16.4 percent drop in March.

"The plunge seems to be halting after the double-digit declines of previous months," CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said.

PSA Peugeot Citroen lost more market share in April as it posted a 12.1 percent sales decline, but French peer Renault outperformed rivals with a more modest drop of 2.8 percent.

Volkswagen sales also defied the slump with a 4.4 percent advance, while Hyundai and affiliate Kia posted a combined 17.3 percent gain.

French delivery van sales fell 4.1 percent in April, the CCFA said, limiting the overall decline in light vehicle registrations to 5 percent.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)