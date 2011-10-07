(Changes to 500,000 the number of Armenian diaspora votes,
By Emmanuel Jarry
YEREVAN, Oct 7 President Nicolas Sarkozy warned
Turkey on Friday that it might soon become illegal in France to
deny that the mass killing of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in
1915 was genocide.
Sarkozy, in Armenia, his first stop on a visit to the
Caucasus, called on Turkey to make a "gesture of reconciliation"
and recognize the killings as genocide.
If it does not, he said, France "will consider it must go
further to amend its legislation to penalise this denial".
Sarkozy warned the measures could be adopted in "a very
brief" timeframe but said the comments were not an ultimatum.
The challenge by the president of France -- which opposes
Turkey's bid to join the European Union -- drew an angry
rebuttal from Ankara on Friday.
Turkey's Foreign Minister said France should confront its
colonial past before giving lessons to others. The French "do
not have the right to teach Turkey a history lesson or call for
Turkey to face its history," Ahmet Davutoglu told a news
conference.
Armenia, backed by many historians and world parliaments,
says some 1.5 million Armenians died during the upheaval that
accompanied World War I, and calls it genocide.
Ankara rejects the term genocide and says large numbers of
both Christian Armenians and Muslim Turks were killed.
Sarkozy courted some 500,000 Armenian diaspora votes in
France and angered Turkey before his election in 2007 by backing
legislation that would prosecute those who denied the deaths
were genocide. The measure was rejected by the French lower
house of parliament.
Sarkozy was also to visit energy-producing Azerbaijan and
Georgia, a transit nation for Caspian Sea oil and gas headed for
Europe, during his trip to the ex-Soviet states of the Caucasus.
He urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve their dispute
over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mainly Armenian-populated enclave in
Azerbaijan, which led to war in the 1990s.
Armenian-backed separatists wrested Nagorno-Karabakh from
Azeri control after the Soviet Union collapsed, in a conflict
that killed 30,000 people and drove 1 million from their homes.
France, Russia and the United States have led years of
international efforts to mediate a peace deal after a 1994
ceasefire.
Two Azeri soldiers and an Armenian were killed in a skirmish
on the ceasefire line on Wednesday.
The conflict prompted Turkey to close its border with
Armenia in 1993 in solidarity with Muslim ally Azerbaijan and
its refusal to term the Ottoman Empire killings genocide is now
the main obstacle to renewing diplomatic relations.
"The time has come to take the risk of peace," Sarkozy said
at a meeting with Armenian President Serzh Sarksyan.
"Armenians, Azeris and Turks: You must choose this path.
There is no other, it is the path of peace," he said.
Sarkozy's brief stop in Georgia later on Friday was expected
to evoke memories of his role mediating a ceasefire that ended
its five-day war with Russia in 2008.
