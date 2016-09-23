PARIS, Sept 23 French state-owned bank Caisse
des Depots (CDC) said on Friday
it had raised around 456 million euros ($511.08 million) through
the sale of 22.5 million shares in French water and waste group
Veolia, or about 4 percent of Veolia's share capital.
The placing with institutional investors was led by
Citigroup and Morgan Stanley through a bookbuilding process.
Following this transaction, CDC holds 4.62 percent of
Veolia's share capital and 8.36 percent of the voting rights.
CDC said it intended to remain a key shareholder of Veolia
and will remain for the time being on the board of directors of
Veolia.
($1 = 0.8922 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)