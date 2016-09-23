PARIS, Sept 23 French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) said on Friday it had raised around 456 million euros ($511.08 million) through the sale of 22.5 million shares in French water and waste group Veolia, or about 4 percent of Veolia's share capital.

The placing with institutional investors was led by Citigroup and Morgan Stanley through a bookbuilding process.

Following this transaction, CDC holds 4.62 percent of Veolia's share capital and 8.36 percent of the voting rights.

CDC said it intended to remain a key shareholder of Veolia and will remain for the time being on the board of directors of Veolia. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)