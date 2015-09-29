(Adds quote from MP, result of lawmakers' vote)

By Michel Rose and Leigh Thomas

PARIS, Sept 29 Former BNP Paribas banker Francois Villeroy de Galhau on Tuesday tried to calm fears of possible conflict of interest in his new role as governor of France's central bank, saying he would be no "prisoner of the finance industry".

Lawmakers have approved his nomination by President Francois Hollande despite unions and some economists voicing concerns over "pantouflage", where elite officials switch back and forth between public and private sector jobs.

More than 140 mostly academic economists said in a public letter that it was "a total illusion" to think that a former banker could carry out the role with total impartiality.

But addressing lawmakers before both houses of parliament gave him their backing, he said: "That would be completely misjudging me: I have my limitations, as does everybody, but I am a free and honest man. I will make my decisions based on what I think is good for our country and its economy."

Villeroy said he would not take any decision himself regarding BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed bank, in his first two years at the Bank of France. He takes on the job when Christian Noyer retires at the end of next month.

It is not unusual for governments to appoint people who have worked at commercial banks to head a central bank: European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney had both worked at Goldman Sachs.

Villeroy's nomination is however the latest example of Hollande tapping a former banker for a senior public sector job, even though he described the financial sector as his biggest enemy in his 2012 election campaign.

"We are all absolutely convinced that you have what it takes, but having what it takes can sometimes lead to conflicts of interest," Socialist lawmaker Karine Berger said at the hearing in parliament on Tuesday.

However, executives at other banks say in private that they are comfortable with the idea. The Bank of France's influence over BNP Paribas is far more limited since the ECB took over direct supervision of bank at the end of 2014.

A German-speaker from Strasbourg, Villeroy spent 20 years as a senior finance ministry official, including as chief of staff for disgraced former International Monetary Fund chief and then finance minister Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

Three former governors of the Bank of France, including former ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet, also backed Villeroy in a letter that French daily Les Echos published over the weekend. (Editing by Louise Ireland)