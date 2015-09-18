PARIS, Sept 18 France is out of date in the way that it chooses top public posts and needs to evolve, ECB Executive Board member governor Benoit Coeure said on Friday, after he was passed over to head the French central bank.

President Francois Hollande tapped former BNP Paribas banker Francois Villeroy de Galhau earlier this month to replace its retiring governor, a post Coeure was also in the running for.

Unions and economists have criticised the decision, warning that conflicts of interest would be inevitable if the former No. 2 of the euro zone's biggest bank by assets was put in charge of the Bank of France.

Villeroy de Galhau's nomination is subject to approval in a confirmation hearing before the finance commissions of both houses of parliament commission on Sept. 29.

"There are undoubtedly improvements that can be made in France in the way people are named to big public institutions," Coeure said at a conference in Paris.

He said nominations should be more transparent, citing the example of how top ECB officials are proposed in line with public criteria and are approved by the European Parliament.

"There is a sort of international standard now for nominations and France is a bit behind the times in the matter," he said.

Coeure, ECB President Mario Draghi's right hand man, was seen as one of the best qualified candidates for the Bank of France job as one of the masterminds of the ECB's unprecedented asset-purchase programme.

Villeroy de Galhau, who spent 20 years in various senior positions in the finance ministry before joining BNP Paribas, is the latest former banker to win a top post from Hollande even though he vilified the sector as his biggest enemy during his 2012 election campaign. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose and Hugh Lawson)