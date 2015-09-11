* Villeroy de Galhau faces hearing on Sept. 29

* Ex-BNP Paribas banker to give up deferred payments

PARIS, Sept 11 Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a former BNP Paribas executive nominated as governor of the French central bank, promised on Friday to avoid any conflict of interest if he gets the green light from parliament to head the financial regulator.

Villeroy de Galhau would replace Christian Noyer when he retires at the end of October, at a time when French banks face tough regulatory challenges at home and need to defend themselves from investigations in the United States.

The 56-year-old was one of two chief operating officers at France's biggest listed bank until April, when he stood down to write a government report on financing corporate investment.

He has set out to dispel any ethical concerns about the prospect of a former banker heading the central bank.

French newspaper Les Echos cited two letters Villeroy de Galhau sent to parliament, in which the nominee said he would give up deferred compensation from BNP Paribas and get rid of all his banking shares.

"The letter, which I sent to the finance committees, guarantees that there will never be a situation of a conflict of interest," Villeroy de Galhau told Reuters on Friday.

Christophe Nijdam of Finance Watch, a Brussels-based association set up to act as a public interest counterweight to the financial lobby, said people would need "strong evidence that policy decisions taken by the new governor do not favour special interests at the expense of wider society".

On the other hand, the French central bank is no longer the sole supervisor of the banking sector, since the European Central Bank took on that responsibility last year.

"Villeroy de Galhau is a person of exceptional ethics...but of course he must reassure the parliamentary committees," a person who has worked closely with him told Reuters.

Villeroy de Galhau has not yet expressed his views on monetary policy. He is due to be quizzed in confirmation hearings in parliament on Sept 29.

In a book he wrote last year, "A European's Hope", he described unemployment, especially among young people, as the key problem of the European Union. A German-speaker, he also called for stronger cooperation between France and Germany. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)