By Leigh Thomas and Joe Penney
PARIS/BANGUI, Nov 26 France said on Tuesday it
would increase its force in Central African Republic to at least
1,000 soldiers once a U.N. resolution is passed next week to try
to prevent sectarian violence from destabilising the entire
region.
The landlocked nation of 4.6 million people at the heart of
Africa has descended into chaos since the Seleka coalition of
rebels, many of them from neighbouring Chad and Sudan, ousted
President Francois Bozize in March.
Seleka leader Michel Djotodia, installed as an interim
president, has failed to control his mostly Muslim fighters, who
have preyed upon the mainly Christian population, unleashing a
wave of tit-for-tat killings.
France, which presides over the 15-member U.N. Security
Council in December, hopes a resolution for international
intervention in its mineral-rich former colony can be adopted
next week.
A French-drafted U.N. resolution, obtained by Reuters, would
give a six-month mandate for French troops and the African-led
International Support Mission (MISCA) to restore order, protect
civilians, and rebuild state authority.
"We are going to reinforce our presence," Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius told France Culture radio. "Until now, only
Central Africans were threatened, but if a power vacuum is
created, it will threaten all countries in the region: Chad,
Sudan, Congo and Cameroon."
France now has 400 troops in the riverside capital Bangui,
securing the international airport and French interests. Central
African Republic Prime Minister Nicolas Tiangaye told Reuters on
Monday after a meeting with Fabius in Paris that France aimed to
boost its force by 800 soldiers.
Asked about the figure of 800 additional troops, Fabius said
the number "makes sense".
Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian later told Europe 1
radio that France would support a planned African-led force with
"around 1,000" troops. He did not specify whether that was the
size of the reinforcement or the total number.
In Bangui, Djotodia welcomed France's determination to send
troops, saying he had personally written to French President
Francois Hollande to request military support.
"They have to come to help us. It is important," Djotodia
told Reuters after a meeting with civil society groups.
RESOLUTION TO IMPOSE SANCTIONS
The United Nations estimates that 400,000 people have been
displaced and 68,000 have fled to neighbouring countries due to
the spiralling violence.
French U.N. Ambassador Gerard Araud said that French troops
in CAR would restore law and order until the 3,600-strong MISCA
force was fully operational. The African Union is due to take
control next month of a 2,500-strong contingent already deployed
by the Economic Community of Central African States.
The U.N. resolution would ask Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon,
in coordination with the European Union and the African Union,
to organise a donors conference to solicit contributions for a
fund to help finance MISCA.
The resolution would also establish sanctions on Central
African Republic, including an initial one-year arms embargo,
and identify individuals to be placed under a travel ban.
It also requests Ban report back within three months on
whether to transform MISCA into a U.N. peacekeeping mission. Ban
said this month he had ordered officials to start preparing for
the likely deployment of a mission of 6,000 U.N. peacekeepers
and 1,700 police.
In Bangui, heavily armed Seleka fighters, wearing turbans
and speaking only Arabic, speed around the riverside capital on
pickup trucks, terrorising the population despite the presence
of French troops and regional peacekeepers.
Clashes between Seleka fighters and members of Christian
self-defence groups known as "anti-balaka", or anti-machetes,
displaced thousands of people last week around the town of
Bouca, 290 km (180 miles) north of Bangui.
"We are extremely worried by the living conditions of these
displaced people, packed into crowded camps and threatened by
epidemics," said Sylvain Groulx, head of the MSF mission. "There
are also the 'invisible' ones who have fled into the bush and
have no access to healthcare, food or drinking water."
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nicholas in New York, Marion
Douet in Paris, and Daniel Flynn in Dakar; editing by Elizabeth
Piper and Mark John)