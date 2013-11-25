* French troops in Bangui to increase to 1,200
* Troops to protect vital supply corridor linking Cameroon
* Deployment expected after UN resolution expected early
Dec.
By John Irish
PARIS, Nov 25 France will triple the number of
its soldiers in the Central African Republic to 1,200 to bolster
security after months of violence, the war-torn nation's prime
minister said on Monday.
The mineral-rich but impoverished nation of 4.6 million
people has descended into chaos since Seleka rebels, many of
them from neighbouring Chad and Sudan, ousted President Francois
Bozize in March.
Prime Minister Nicolas Tiangaye said French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius had told him the reinforcements would arrive once
the U.N. Security Council had voted on a resolution backing he
force over the next week.
"We spoke about the security question. France has 410
soldiers now in Bangui and that will be strengthened by 800, to
take the number to 1,200. More if needed," Tiangaye told Reuters
after meeting Fabius in Paris.
The U.S. State Department estimates that nearly 400,000
people have been displaced and 68,000 have fled to neighbouring
countries since Seleka leader and interim president Michel
Djotodia lost control of his loose coalition of warlords.
The violence has increasingly pitted Seleka's mainly Muslim
fighters against Christian militias. Christians make up half the
population and Muslims 15 percent.
Tiangaye said the new troops would help secure the road from
neighbouring Cameroon to the riverside capital Bangui, allowing
supply trucks into the landlocked country.
The deployment was expected to begin in December after the
passing of a Security Council resolution authorising
French-backed African troops to intervene, Tiangaye said.
"What is unacceptable is that the situation has become worse
and there are multiple crimes against humanity in the country
and my concern is to put an end to this as quickly as possible,"
he added.
SPINNING OUT OF CONTROL
Rights group Amnesty International warned on Monday that the
Central African Republic crisis was spinning out of control.
"People are dying in the Central African Republic as we
speak," said Amnesty Secretary General Salil Shetty in a
statement.
The African Union plans to deploy a 3,600-member
peacekeeping mission, known as MISCA, in the country.
A draft resolution to authorize the AU force could be
circulated among the 15 members of the Security Council as early
as this week, U.N. diplomats said, ahead of the planned adoption
in early December.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon this month said he had
also ordered officials to start preparing for the likely
deployment of a larger U.N. peacekeeping mission.
The initial strength of the force should be 6,000 troops and
1,700 police, with an option of increasing the size to 9,000
troops if the situation worsened, Ban added.
U.N. Deputy-Secretary-General Jan Eliasson told the
15-member Security Council on Monday that the transfer of MISCA
to a U.N. peacekeeping operation would take some time.
"We therefore urge the international community to now
support MISCA in as comprehensive and predictable manner as
possible, but to also begin considering the option of a United
Nations peacekeeping operation," he said.
Eliasson said Central African Republic was becoming a
breeding ground for extremists and armed groups.
"If this situation is left to fester, it may develop into a
religious and ethnic conflict with longstanding consequences,
even a civil war that could spread into neighbouring countries,"
he added.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York; Writing
by Bate Felix)