PARIS Jan 21 The French government denied a report in newsletter Lettre de l'Expansion on Monday that it was working on a plan to replace the chief executive of France Telecom.

Lettre de l'Expansion reported that Stephane Richard, at the helm of France Telecom since March 2011, would be sent to lead French water, waste and energy company Veolia, replacing Antoine Frerot.

Anne Lauvergeon, who led nuclear reactor maker Areva from 2001 to 2011, would then take over as CEO of France Telecom, the newsletter said.

The finance ministry "denies the departure of Stephane Richard, whose term is still ongoing," a spokesman for the finance ministry said. (Reporting by Catherine Monin; Editing by James Regan)