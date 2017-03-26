(Adds details, background)
KHARTOUM, March 27 Sudan is working with Chadian
and French authorities on the case of a French citizen who was
kidnapped in Chad and taken into Sudan, Foreign Minister Ibrahim
Ghandour told state news agency SUNA on Sunday.
An unidentified Frenchman was kidnapped on Thursday south of
Abeche, a mining area about 800 km (500 miles) east of Chad's
capital N'Djamena and 150 km from the border with Sudan.
There were no immediate reports of any group claiming
responsibility or making demands. A senior Chadian security
source said on Friday the man had been taken into
Sudan.
"The Foreign Ministry and relevant agencies received a
message from the Sudanese embassy in N'Djamena on the French
hostage and the case is being followed closely until he returns
to his family safely," SUNA quoted Ghandour as saying.
Ghandour added that Sudan was coordinating with Chadian
authorities through the mixed Chadian-Sudanese force conducting
the search as well as with French authorities, including the
intelligence agency, over retrieving the hostage.
Kidnappings are rare in Chad, a former French colony in West
Africa, but the remote eastern border area has seen decades of
back-and-forth movement from armed groups, including rebels
fighting the Sudanese government.
The last French national kidnapped in Chad was an aid worker
taken in the eastern border area in 2009 and released nearly
three months later inside Darfur.
Around 1,000 French troops are stationed in Chad, which
hosts the headquarters of France's 4,000-strong regional
anti-militant operation, known as Barkhane.
