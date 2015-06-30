PARIS, June 30 China will try to curb its carbon emissions before a 2030 target, its prime minister said during a visit to Paris where he announced the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitter's contribution to United Nations climate talks.

"China's carbon dioxide emission will peak by around 2030 and China will work hard to achieve the target at an even earlier date," Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang said in a statement after meeting with French President Francois Hollande.

China aims to reduce its CO2 emissions per unit of gross domestic product by 60-65 percent from 2005 levels, it said. The world's second largest economy also aims to increase the share of non-fossil fuels in its primary energy consumption to about 20 percent by 2030, the statement added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)