* China will seek to peak emissions earlier than 2030
* Top greenhouse gas emitter outlines plans for Paris accord
* Beijing to cut carbon intensity of economy by 60-65 pct
(Updates with reactions, Brazil plan, details)
By Julien Ponthus
PARIS, June 30 China formally committed to
halting the rise in its greenhouse gas emissions within the next
15 years on Tuesday, in a much anticipated strategy to help
build a U.N. climate deal in 2015.
The world's top greenhouse gas emitter said it would invest
more in clean energy and plant more carbon-absorbing forests as
part of the plan.
The Chinese plan chimes with targets announced in November,
when Beijing reached a key climate change deal with Washington
to cap its emissions by 2030.
"China's carbon dioxide emission will peak by around 2030
and China will work hard to achieve the target at an even
earlier date," Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in a statement
after meeting French President Francois Hollande in Paris.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius called China's plan
an "excellent sign" for the United Nations summit in Paris from
Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, which intends to agree a global deal to
combat climate change after past failures.
China did not, however, say at what level its emissions
would peak. The cap is the first set by Beijing, which had
argued that it needed to burn more fossil fuels to end poverty
and that developed nations must lead in climate action.
In a new element beyond the U.S.-China deal, Beijing said it
would cut its CO2 emissions per unit of gross domestic product
by 60-65 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. That would deepen a
40-45 percent cut already set by Beijing for 2020.
The world's second-largest economy also aims to increase the
share of non-fossil fuels in its primary energy consumption to
about 20 percent by 2030, the statement said, as part of a
strategy to limit more heatwaves, floods and rising sea levels.
CARBON PRICE UP
Benchmark EU carbon prices rose after the news and
were last 1.4 percent higher at 7.47 euros a tonne.
China accounts for a quarter of world greenhouse gases and
its plan, submitted to the United Nations on Tuesday, means
governments accounting for more than half the global total have
now outlined goals for climate action beyond 2020.
About 40 countries emitting just over 30 percent of world
emissions have previously submitted their plans, including the
United States and the European Union. National plans will be the
building blocks of a Paris accord.
Separately, the United States and Brazil pledged to increase
their share of renewable energy in electricity generation.
South Korea said it would cut greenhouse gas emissions by 37
percent below business-as-usual levels, deeper than its earlier
intention.
"The United States and China can no longer use inaction by
the other as an excuse for ignoring the risks we all face from
climate change. Both countries are acting," said Bob Perciasepe,
president of the U.S. Center for Climate and Energy Solutions
think-tank.
Many experts outside China reckon it can peak its emissions
before 2030, given signs such as a fall in coal consumption in
2014. Beijing is under strong pressure to shift to renewable
energies, partly to curb air pollution.
""In our estimates the peak would be around 2025 or even
earlier," Hanna Fekete of the independent New Climate Institute
think tank in Germany, which tracks pledges, told Reuters.
She said she did not think Beijing's plan would affect the
group's estimates last year that global temperatures are set to
rise by 3.1 degrees Celsius (5.6 Fahrenheit) by 2100, far above
a U.N. ceiling of 2 degrees (3.6F).
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas and Nina Chestney in
London, Jeff Mason and Valerie Volcovici in Washington, Alister
Doyle in Oslo, Meeyoung Cho in Seoul.; Writing by Michel Rose
and Alister Doyle; Editing by Keith Weir and William Hardy)