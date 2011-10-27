PARIS Oct 27 French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao agreed on Thursday to work closely together to ensure that next week's G20 summit helps to stabilise the world economy, Sarkozy's office said.

In a telephone conversation, Sarkozy discussed the deal struck by European leaders in Brussels on Wednesday to rein in the euro zone debt crisis, and also discussed the Nov. 3-4 Cannes meeting.

"They talked about the big priorities for the G20 summit and agreed to cooperate closely so that the G20 brings a decisive contribution to support world growth and stability," Sarkozy's office said in a statement. (Reporting by Vicky Buffery; Editing by Catherine Bremer)