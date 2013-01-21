* Minister says French review is regular process to set
strategy
* EDF and China's CGNPC building two EPR reactors in
Guangdong
* Completion of reactor in China would help exports -Bricq
By Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, Jan 21 France's Trade Minister Nicole
Bricq said on Monday a decision by her country's new government
to review the country's nuclear cooperation with China was a
regular process and was "normal".
At the end of December, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici
said France was investigating a nuclear partnership deal between
EDF and Chinese nuclear utility China Guangdong Nuclear
Power Corporation Holding (CGNPC).
That investigation is looking into why the deal initially
excluded French nuclear reactor maker Areva and at
the extent to which French strategic interests could be at risk.
Bricq, who was in China paying the second visit to the
country by a French minister this month, said it was not
surprising for a team that has been out of power for 10 years to
undergo a "regular process to set strategy."
President Francois Hollande's socialist party won the 2012
presidential election after a decade of conservative rule.
On Tuesday, Bricq will visit two next-generation EPR
reactors being built by French utility EDF and by CGNPC in
Taishan, Guangdong province.
She said construction is proceeding at a good pace and that
if all continues smoothly, the reactors could be operational in
2014.
"This will provide the world with a window on this
technology," Bricq said.
The EPR reactors, designed by Areva, are the latest in
commercial reactor design and none is in operation so far.
Areva is building one in Finland and EDF one in France but
both are years behind schedule and billions over budget.
France's nuclear export drive has been hurt by the lack of a
working model.
"It is best to have a working reactor as we pursue other
potential contracts," Bricq said.
Bricq played down concerns about Chinese irritation over
the French investigation, as Moscovici did during his visit to
Beijing two weeks ago.
"The important thing is to continue the Sino-French
cooperation," Bricq told reporters in Beijing.
Bricq said her Chinese counterpart, Commerce Minister Chen
Deming, had not expressed any undue concern about the review.
Asked about an EDF-CGNPC project to build a new type of
1000 megawatt reactor for the Chinese market, smaller than
Areva's 1600 megawatt EPR, Bricq said that it was important to
first complete the two Taishan plants.
"We can't go too fast...The first priority is to finish this
project," she said.
Bricq met Chen to discuss agricultural products standards
and industrial issues also including aviation cooperation.
She is also preparing for Hollande to visit China this
spring, possibly in April.
(Reporting by Lucy Hornby; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing
by Anthony Barker)