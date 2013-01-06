PARIS Jan 6 French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici said on Sunday he would discuss Chinese foreign
exchange policy when he meets officials during the first visit
by a French minister since China changed leadership late last
year.
Moscovici, who will be on a two-day trip to China from
Monday, also told France Inter radio he would try to convince
China that France remained an attractive market for its
investors.
Western economies led by the United States say China is
gaining a competitive edge over their manufacturers by keeping
the yuan, also known as the renminbi, weak to boost exports.
"I will speak about this subject with the Chinese
authorities because it is serious," Moscovici said. "We
shouldn't be taken for fools or remain passive. We must also be
in this monetary debate...
"This question is not taboo and we also have no interest in
the euro being over-valued," Moscovici said.
In 2012, the yuan appreciated 1 percent against the dollar,
less than analysts had forecast at the start of last year.
Furthermore, many mainstream economists and foreign exchange
traders say the slow appreciation is by no means certain to
continue.