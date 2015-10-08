(Corrects French government stakes in EDF and Engie in para 7)
LONDON Oct 7 Environmental lobby groups on
Wednesday urged French President Francois Hollande to force
state-owned utility Engie to stop investing in coal projects in
Turkey.
Engie, in partnership with the Turkish company
Mimag-Sanko, plans to build the Ada Yumurtalik 1,320-megawatt
coal plant in the south of Turkey.
Around 35 environmental groups, including WWF France,
Greenpeace Turkey and Climate Action Network Europe, said the
project threatens citrus fruit production in the area and new
coal plants put the livelihoods of 500,000 people at risk.
"We strongly urge you to act to cancel Engie's investment
plans in the Ada coal power plant project in Iskenderun Bay, and
to push Engie commit to end all its coal investments and
activities," they said in a letter to the French president.
Coal remains the world's top fuel for power generation but
over the past year pressure on governments and companies
worldwide has increased to pull out of coal on environmental
grounds. U.S. bank Citi on Tuesday joined the retreat by
tightening its policy on credit exposure to coal miners.
Turkey plans to double its coal power capacity over the next
four years to help it meet rising energy demand as its economy
expands.
The French state owns 33 percent of Engie and around 84
percent of utility EDF. Both companies are among the sponsors of
United Nations climate talks which will be held in Paris from
Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 with the aim of agreeing a global deal to
curb emissions.
The letter said it was the French government's
responsibility as the host of the U.N. climate talks to ask
those companies to redirect coal investments towards energy
efficiency and renewable energy.
France has pledged to eliminate coal export credits and
scrapped credits used for coal technology made by Alstom last
month.
Utility companies have said it will take time to move
completely away from the use of fossil fuels and some have urged
governments to put a global price on carbon emissions so there
is less incentive to burn highly polluting coal.
Mining company and commodities trader Glencore Plc
on Wednesday called on delegates meeting for the global climate
summit to adopt a policy that recognises coal as an important
energy source.
