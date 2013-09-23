(Recasts with Venezuela arrests)
CARACAS/PARIS, Sept 22 Venezuela has arrested
three National Guard officials for alleged involvement in
smuggling 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on an Air France flight from
Caracas to Paris, the South American nation's public
prosecutor's office said on Sunday.
The seizure of the cocaine haul valued at as much as 200
million euros ($270.19 million) comes as Washington is again
accusing Venezuela of failing to adequately fight trafficking of
cocaine from neighboring Colombia.
Public prosecutors will charge a first sergeant, a second
sergeant and a first lieutenant for "allegedly committing crimes
established by Venezuelan law," the prosecutor's office said,
without offering details of what charges it would file.
It added that authorities in Paris had detained six people,
three of whom are Italian and three British.
The drugs were stashed in suitcases that were registered
under false names that did not correspond to passengers on the
flight to Charles de Gaulle airport, French police sources told
Reuters.
French Interior Minister Manuel Valls estimated the cocaine
shipment had a value of 50 million euros, while police and legal
sources said the street value of the drug could be as much as
200 million euros.
"This marks the biggest seizure of cocaine ever made in
mainland France as part of a judicial investigation," Valls told
reporters on Saturday.
French authorities said the drugs were found earlier this
month but details of the raid were only released over the
weekend. Venezuelan authorities said the drugs were seized on
Sept 20.
Air France said it was still trying to find out how the
drugs were smuggled on board.
"Pending the results of these investigations, immediate
measures have been taken to enhance our checks of baggage and
goods on departure from certain sensitive destinations," the
airline said in a statement.
TRANSIT COUNTRY
Drug enforcement experts say Venezuela's location on South
America's Caribbean and Atlantic seaboards makes it a preferred
route for planes and ships carrying Colombian cocaine to the
United States and Europe via Central America and Africa.
The United States has for over a decade accused Venezuela of
turning a blind eye to drug smuggling, and has described several
high-ranking military officials and ruling party allies as drug
"kingpins."
The White House said in an annual report this month that
Venezuela, along with Bolivia and Myanmar, had not made
substantial efforts during the last 12 months to meet its
obligations under global counter-narcotics agreements.
The government of President Nicolas Maduro, who won an
election in April that followed Hugo Chavez's death from cancer,
calls such criticism a politically motivated smear campaign.
He says anti-narcotics cooperation has actually improved
since 2005, when Chavez kicked out the U.S. drug enforcement
agents.
Last year, Venezuelan security forces working with Colombian
authorities and U.S. and British intelligence agencies caught
one of the most-wanted Colombian kingpins - Daniel "Crazy"
Barrera - during an operation in a Venezuelan border city.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Jean-Baptiste Vey and Nicolas Bertin
in Paris; Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Caracas;
Editing by Andrew Heavens and Eric Walsh)