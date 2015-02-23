PARIS Feb 23 The French government said on
Monday it is considering transferring export guarantees
currently managed by credit insurer Coface to the BPI
public investment bank.
The government is reconsidering the way that it extends
export guarantees to more than 12,000 French exporters, the
Finance Ministry said in a statement.
"In this framework, it is studying the possibility of
transferring the management of public guarantees to BPI France
for the state, which are today done by Coface," the ministry
said, adding that a decision would be made by the end of the
year.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)