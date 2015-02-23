(Adds Coface)

PARIS Feb 23 The French government said on Monday it is considering transferring export guarantees currently managed by credit insurer Coface to the BPI public investment bank.

The government is reconsidering the way that it extends export guarantees, which cover more than 12,000 French exporters and which Coface has managed since 1946 on the state's behalf.

"In this framework, it is studying the possibility of transferring the management of public guarantees to BPI France for the state, which are today done by Coface," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that a decision would be made by the end of the year.

Coface, which floated shares on Paris stock exchange last June, said in a separate statement that it receives fees of 59.9 million euros - four percent of its turnover - last year for managing the guarantees.

"Coface will engage in discussions with the French state that will focus on the relevance of such an orientation and its overall consequences, whether legal, social, financial or operational, should such a course of action be taken," the company said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)