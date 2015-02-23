(Adds Coface)
PARIS Feb 23 The French government said on
Monday it is considering transferring export guarantees
currently managed by credit insurer Coface to the BPI
public investment bank.
The government is reconsidering the way that it extends
export guarantees, which cover more than 12,000 French exporters
and which Coface has managed since 1946 on the state's behalf.
"In this framework, it is studying the possibility of
transferring the management of public guarantees to BPI France
for the state, which are today done by Coface," the Finance
Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that a decision would be made by the end
of the year.
Coface, which floated shares on Paris stock exchange last
June, said in a separate statement that it receives fees of 59.9
million euros - four percent of its turnover - last year for
managing the guarantees.
"Coface will engage in discussions with the French state
that will focus on the relevance of such an orientation and its
overall consequences, whether legal, social, financial or
operational, should such a course of action be taken," the
company said.
