PARIS Jan 14 Global cognac sales reached
a record last year, with more than five bottles sold every
second, boosted by soaring demand in China, the BNIC industry
body said on its website.
The number of bottles sold rose by 6.4 percent to 162.9
million in 2011, with volumes up 20 percent in China, the BNIC
said.
The Far East, which accounted for more than one-third of
demand, was the biggest market and the fastest-growing with
volumes up 14.4 percent, according to BNIC.
Sales in Europe inched up just 0.4 percent to 46.9 million
bottles, while demand in NAFTA (North American Free Trade
Agreement) countries rose 3.2 percent to 50.8 million bottles.
The head of French spirits group Remy Cointreau
told Reuters this week that he was optimistic about 2012 despite
economic woes in Europe thanks to strong demand for its premium
cognac in Asia and a recovering U.S. market.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur had
"very good" Christmas sales, while October-December sales
sharply exceeded its expectations thanks to strong cognac
shipments ahead of the Chinese New Year, Chief Executive
Jean-Marie Laborde said.
(Reporting by Claude Canellas; Writing by James Regan, editing
by Jane Baird)