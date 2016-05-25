Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS May 25 French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron criticised the management of Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics for a dividend policy he said was not in the company's long-term interest and for an erratic communication policy.
"We have a management today which no longer fulfills our objectives, which has an uncoordinated communication policy, and has fired on its own camp on several occasions," Macron told senators on Wednesday.
"I have asked (French public investment bank and shareholder) BPI to cut the dividend several times. I think we haven't cut it enough. We're in a short-term logic whose goal is to hold up the share price, and that's not our priority," he said during a hearing on the state's corporate shareholdings. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)