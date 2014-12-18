PARIS Dec 18 The French competition authority
imposed fines of 951 million euros ($1.2 billion) on personal
hygiene and cleaning products companies on Thursday over price
fixing in supermarkets.
The watchdog announced fines of a total of 345.2 million
euros against cleaning product manufacturers Colgate-Palmolive
, Henkel, Unilever , Procter &
Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Sara Lee, SC Johnson
and Bolton Solitaire.
It announced a further 605.9 million euros of fines relating
to personal hygiene products against Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel,
Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Sara Lee,
Laboratoires Vendôme, Gillette, L'Oreal, Beiersdorf
and Vania.
Whistleblowers SC Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive and Henkel will
benefit from varying degrees of clemency, the French competition
authority added in a statement.
L'Oreal said in a statement that it was "surprised by this
decision and the amount of the fine which are totally out of
proportion" and said it would appeal.
($1 = 0.8116 euros)
