LONDON Dec 18 Unilever plans to appeal a 172.5 million euro ($212 million) fine from France's competition authority, which claims the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods maker and rivals engaged in price-fixing between 2003 and 2006.

"Unilever will appeal against the decision and considers the sanction imposed to be totally unjustified, given Unilever's comparatively limited level of involvement in any exchanges and the absence of effects for the consumer," the company said in an emailed statement after the fine was announced on Thursday.

Unilever was fined 70.5 million euros in connection with cleaning products and 102 million euros related to hygiene products, according to a statement by the French watchdog.

