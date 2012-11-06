PARIS Nov 6 French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday that a competitiveness package designed to revive the industrial sector would create 300,000 to 400,000 jobs and raise economic growth by 0.5 percent by 2017.

"In all this well-targeted package, which is fully financed, should allow us to lift economic growth by 0.5 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) by 2017 and create more than 300,000 jobs," he told Les Echos newspaper.