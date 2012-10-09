* Hollande questions human rights, democracy in DRC
* French leader to attend Francophonie summit in Kinshasa
* Says Eastern Congo facing aggression from outside country
By John Irish
PARIS, Oct 9 French President Francois Hollande
called the state of human rights in the Democratic Republic of
Congo "totally unacceptable" on Tuesday, just days before he
heads to the country for a summit of French-speaking nations.
Hollande, who travels to Kinshasa on Saturday, has promised
a clean break from the murky ties that bound France to former
African colonies. He has vowed not to interfere in internal
politics as countries make transitions through the ballot box.
But on Tuesday, speaking to reporters in a joint press
conference with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon, he said he
had "worries" about the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
"The situation in the country is totally unacceptable with
regards to rights, democracy and the recognition of the
opposition," Hollande said.
Africa's second-largest copper producer lies at the bottom
of the U.N.'s development index, a measure of wealth, health and
education, after decades of corruption and conflict.
"It's hard, it's unjust and it doesn't conform to the
reality in Congo. President Hollande is misinformed," Congolese
government spokesman Lambert Mende said.
He added, however, that the comments would cause "no
problems" between Hollande and President Joseph Kabila, who was
re-elected in November in elections broadly criticised by
observers for fraud and organisational chaos.
Hollande is making his first trip to Africa since his May
election and travels to Senegal before arriving in the DRC.
He had debated whether to go to this Friday's summit, a
diplomatic source said, because of Congo's human rights
situation. In the end, he opted to attend to send a "strong
message" rather than leave an empty chair, the source said.
For years, France gave political and military support to
African leaders who backed its economic plans, even if that
meant ignoring rigged elections or, in the opinion of some
critics, influencing them.
OUTSIDE INTERFERENCE
Hollande also warned that the DRC and especially its eastern
Kivu province were facing attacks "coming from outside" where a
rebellion of army defectors called the M23 has deepened
political fissures in Kinshasa. The government and opposition
accuse each other of fanning the flames of the distant war.
A grenade explosion in the eastern city of Goma killed one
person and injured more than 20, officials said on Tuesday, the
latest of a string of deadly attacks.
Congo has accused neighbouring Rwanda of aiding rebels in
DRC, allegations Rwandan President Paul Kagame has denied.
The worsening political chaos threatens to undermine
Kabila's ability to push through political and economic reforms
in Congo, a potential mining and oil giant.
M23 rebels, who have ties to a warlord wanted by the
International Criminal Court for war crimes, Bosco Ntaganda,
have been fighting government soldiers since April. Some 320,000
civilians have been displaced.
The United Nations said it was working with east and central
African states on their proposal for a neutral force to tackle
the M23 and other armed groups in eastern Congo.
Hollande said he backed the U.N. plan to strengthen the
DRC's frontiers.
Congo and Rwanda have been uneasy neighbors and have
previously gone to war against each other. In the past 20 years,
Rwanda has backed armed movements in the DRC, citing a need to
tackle Rwandan rebels operating out of Congo's eastern hills.