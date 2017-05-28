PARIS May 28 A French national who had been kidnapped at the start of March in Democratic Republic of Congo has been freed, according to a statement from the office of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"The president of the republic welcomes the news of the liberation of our compatriot kidnapped on March 1 in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo," Macron's statement said.

Macron also thanked the Congo authorities for their work in helping to free the hostage.

Earlier in March, France had said that a group of workers had been kidnapped at a mine run by Banro Corp. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Alison Williams)