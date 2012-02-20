PARIS Feb 20 France has asked the European Commission to suspend authorization to plant Monsanto's genetically modified MON810 corn, the French environment ministry said on Monday.

The French government's request was based on "significant risks for the environment" shown in recent scientific studies, the ministry said in a statement.

France had said it would maintain a ban on MON810 corn, the only crop approved for planting in the European Union, despite losing European and French court rulings. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Anthony Barker)