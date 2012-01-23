PARIS Jan 23 The Italian government
should keep cruise ships like the Costa Concordia away from its
shores to protect some of the world's most beautiful heritage
sites such as Venice and its Lagoon, the Paris-based United
Nations cultural agency said on Monday.
UNESCO said it had sent a letter to Italy's Environment
Minister Corrado Clini asking him to restrict the access of
large cruise ships to culturally and ecologically important
areas, following the capsizing of the Italian cruise liner on
Jan. 13 which left at least 15 dead.
"The tragic accident reinforces longstanding concern over
the risk that large cruise liners pose to sites inscribed on
UNESCO's World Heritage List," Assistant Director-General for
Culture Francesco Bandarin wrote in the letter.
The Costa Concordia keeled over after hitting a rock near
the Tuscan island of Giglio ten days ago, and is now lying on
its side in shallow water as experts battle to pump some 2,400
tonnes of fuel from its hull before it spills into the sea.
Prosecutors have said the accident was caused by the captain
steering too close to land, prompting calls from Italian
environmentalists and politiciasn to ban big ships from sailing
near the shoreline or in fragile areas.
UNESCO said some 300 cruiseliners visit Venice and its
Lagoon each year, generating tides that erode the foundations of
its buildings and contributing to the pollution of the area.
(Reporting By Vicky Buffery)