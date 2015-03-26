BERLIN, March 26 Air Berlin said it will require all of its planes to have two crew members in the cockpit at all times, as of Friday, in response to the Germanwings crash.

"We had a lot of concerns from customers," a spokesman for Germany's second largest carrier told Reuters.

Several airlines including Norwegian and easyJet have already changed their rules as a result.

