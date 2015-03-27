By Siva Govindasamy and Swati Pandey
| SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, March 27
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, March 27 As investigators
probe why a young German pilot deliberately crashed an Airbus
A320 passenger jet into the French Alps on Tuesday, pilots and
psychologists warn there is no foolproof way to prevent similar
incidents in the future.
All 150 people on board Germanwings flight 4U9525 died after
27-year-old first officer Andreas Lubitz locked the cockpit
door, took control of the plane and veered it down from cruising
altitude at 3,000 feet per minute.
German tabloid Bild reported on Friday that Lubitz received
psychiatric treatment for a "serious depressive episode" six
years ago, and the crash has prompted calls for
more rigorous mental health and stress tests for pilots.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the
U.N. body that sets global aviation standards, recommends that
someone with depression should not fly a plane. But it also
states in its Manual of Civil Aviation Medicine that
psychological tests of aircrew are "rarely of value" and not
"reliable" in predicting mental disorders.
Asian airlines including Cathay Pacific, Japan
Airlines, Qantas Airways and Singapore
Airlines said potential pilots undergo a rigorous
medical that includes a psychological test. Pilots must then
pass a medical check-up, which includes some psychological
tests, at least once a year. They also have access to
confidential counselling services, the airlines added.
These may not be enough, analysts and pilots say.
"People are afraid they won't be able to resume their jobs"
if they self-report, said Gail Saltz, a professor of psychiatry
at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.
COCKPIT SNITCH
An experienced captain with an Asian airline added: "They
ask about your mental health, about events that could affect you
psychologically. But who willingly admits to anything that could
lead to a suspension of their license? I won't. I need my job."
Pilots are encouraged to assess colleagues during flights
and simulator training sessions, and speak up if they spot any
potential issues, said an A320 captain with an Asian carrier.
But he added that this is a delicate issue.
"Do you want to work in an office where your colleagues are
snitching on you? That's why this happens so rarely," he said.
"Everyone has problems and some deal with it better than
others. Not everyone will deal with it by crashing a plane.
That's an extreme reaction and nobody can predict it."
David Powell, an aviation medicine specialist in New
Zealand, said there were only 10 air crashes involving medical
issues in an ICAO study of 20 years of global incidents.
"Could you reliably ensure that you'll never have an airline
pilot suddenly, deliberately crash aircraft?" he said. "Pilots
are a highly screened population and highly scrutinised, but who
can totally predict the behaviour of human beings?"
Several airlines have responded by requiring a second crew
member to be in the cockpit at all times - already compulsory in
the United States.
"Never leave a person alone - that's probably the most
effective suicide prevention technique there is," said Tony
Catanese, a clinical psychologist at Glen Iris Psychology in
Melbourne.
