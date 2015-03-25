(Adds quotes, details about victims)
March 25 A Booz Allen Hamilton Inc contractor,
her daughter and a third U.S. citizen were among 150 people
killed when a Germanwings Airbus crashed in a remote Alpine
region in France, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Yvonne Selke and
her daughter, Emily, were on the flight along with a third U.S.
citizen whose name was being withheld "out of respect for the
family."
Booz Allen said Yvonne Selke was a contractor
with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which analyzes
imagery from spy planes and satellites.
"Booz Allen and our employees are mourning the sudden and
shocking death of Yvonne Selke, an employee of nearly 23 years,
and her daughter, Emily," Betty Thompson, Booz Allen executive
vice president, said in a statement.
"Yvonne was a wonderful co-worker and a dedicated employee,"
she said.
On the NGA website, Director Robert Cardillo said: "Every
death is a tragedy, but seldom does a death affect us all so
directly and unexpectedly."
Emily Selke was mourned on Facebook by her sorority, Gamma
Sigma Sigma, at Drexel University in Philadelphia, where she
graduated in 2013.
"As a person and friend, Emily always put others before
herself and cared deeply for all those in her life," it said.
A photo of Emily Selke on the sorority's Facebook site
showed a smiling woman with long, light brown hair.
Her Facebook page showed a photograph of a young woman,
presumably her, playfully diving facedown into a couch.
Her LinkedIn page said she worked as a community manager at
Carr Workplaces, a provider of office space, in the Washington,
D.C., area. She listed interests including hiking, cooking and
creative thinking.
In a statement to the Washington Post, Raymond Selke of
Nokesville, Virginia, confirmed the deaths of his wife and
daughter.
"Our entire family is deeply saddened by the losses of
Yvonne and Emily Selke," the statement said. "Two wonderful,
caring, amazing people who meant so much to so many."
European officials are investigating the crash that also
claimed the lives of 72 Germans and 51 Spaniards, among others.
Sixteen teenagers and two teachers from a high school in
Germany were on the plane after an exchange student program in
Spain.
All of the passengers and crew are presumed dead.
The A320 operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings
budget airline was en route to Dusseldorf from Barcelona.
(Reporting by New York newsroom, and David Morgan, Susan
Heavey, Andrea Shalal, Emily Stephenson and Mark Hosenball in
Washington; Editing by Diane Craft, Toni Reinhold and Eric
Beech)