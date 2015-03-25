LONDON, March 25 At least three British
nationals were killed when a German Airbus ploughed into an
Alpine mountainside on Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond said on Wednesday.
"We currently believe that three British people have been
killed in this tragedy but we can't rule out the possibility
there are further British people involved," Hammond told
reporters.
"The level of information on the flight manifest doesn't
allow us to rule out that possibility."
Hammond spoke as French investigators searched for the
reason why the plane crashed, killing all 150 on board including
16 teenagers returning from a school trip to Spain.
