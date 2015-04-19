* All 150 people died when airline crashed into mountain
* US judge could consider claims by non-U.S. citizens
* Lufthansa paying out emergency aid to victims' families
By Kirsti Knolle
FRANKFURT, April 19 Families of the victims of
the Germanwings crash are considering filing a claim for damages
in the United States if they cannot reach agreement with parent
airline Lufthansa in Germany, a lawyer representing
the families said on Sunday.
Compensation talks with Lufthansa are expected to start soon
and the lawyer, Elmar Giemulla, told Reuters he hoped the
company would agree to pay damages commensurate with the
emotional harm caused by the crash.
"If the airline is not prepared to do so, however, we will
look seriously at making a claim in the United States," said
Giemulla, adding that he was representing 21 families including
those of the German school children who died.
All 150 people on board the airliner were killed in the
crash on March 24. Investigators believe the co-pilot Andreas
Lubitz, who had a history of depression, deliberately steered
the plane into a mountain in the French Alps after locking the
captain out of the cockpit.
Giemulla said his clients could join the families of two
U.S. citizens who also lost their lives in the crash in seeking
damages through a U.S. court.
He said he was already working closely with lawyers
representing the U.S. families, adding that it would be at the
discretion of the judge in the United States whether to allow
damage claims by the other families as well.
There are precedents for such cases, Giemulla said.
In air crashes, the amounts awarded for pain and suffering
vary by country, with victims from the United States tending to
receive higher payouts than in Germany because U.S. courts
recognise compensation for emotional harm.
EMERGENCY AID PAYMENTS
In Germany, damages are calculated based on a victim's lost
earnings and other financial consequences from the loss, such as
travel costs, and there is typically no separate award for pain
and suffering, according to Giemulla.
This means that revelations by Lufthansa that its flight
school knew of Lubitz's depression may not influence the level
of payouts in Germany as they could under U.S.
law.
Giemulla said he is considering seeking 1 million euros
($1.1 million) per victim.
So far, Lufthansa has paid 111 families emergency aid of
50,000 euros each, a company spokesman said on Sunday, adding
that the airline aimed to make payments to the remaining
families as quickly as possible.
The spokesman declined to comment on the possibility of
damage claims being made through a U.S. court.
Nearly half of the victims of the Germanwings Barcelona to
Duesseldorf flight were German, with the remaining passengers
hailing from a range of countries, including Spain, Australia
and Argentina.
