(Repeats July 30 story to reach more customers. No changes to
text)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, July 30 "What do you think? What do you
think? What should we do?"
The 37-year-old Air France co-pilot with over 6,000 flying
hours was running out of ideas as a stall alarm bellowed through
the Airbus cockpit for the sixth time in exactly two minutes.
His junior colleague with two years on the job was already
in despair as he battled to control the jet's speed and prevent
it rocking left to right in pitch darkness over the Atlantic, on
only his second Rio de Janeiro-Paris trip as an A330 pilot.
"I don't have control of the plane. I don't have control of
the plane at all," the younger pilot, 32, said.
The captain was not present and it was proving hard to get
him back to the cockpit, where his more than 11,000 hours of
flying experience were badly needed.
"So is he coming?" the senior co-pilot muttered, according
to a transcript released on Friday. Light expletives were edited
out of the text here and elsewhere, according to people familiar
with the probe into the mid-Atlantic crash on June 1, 2009.
The 58-year-old captain and former demonstration pilot had
left 10 minutes earlier for a routine rest. In his absence the
plane had begun falling at more than 200 km (125 miles) an hour.
"Hey what are you --," he said on entering the cockpit.
"What's happening? I don't know, I don't know what's
happening," replied the senior co-pilot, sitting on the left.
With the benefit of black boxes hauled up 4,000 metres
(13,000 feet) from the ocean floor just two months ago,
investigators now say the aircraft had stopped flying properly
and entered a hazardous stall, as its 3,900 square feet (362 sq
metres) of wings gasped for air.
I'VE GOT A PROBLEM
The crew moved control sticks in every direction during
their four-minute ordeal -- and sometimes contradicted each
other as they tried to save the plane and its 228 passengers and
crew.
At one point they could not decide whether they were
climbing or falling after flying for minutes through a wall of
ice particles that blocked the aircraft speed sensors.
In total the stall alarm went off 11 times -- the last of
those only overridden by a new and even more ominous direction
to "pull up" as the pilots ran out of time and space to recover.
Investigators say they are still baffled as to why the
pilots ignored the triple alarm -- a synthetic "stall, stall"
voice, a noise like crickets and a red warning light.
They appear to be working on the theory that the pilots
recovered clumsily from one problem to do with icing, only to
lurch into another one -- a stall -- that proved their doom.
Air France disputes this and says instruments went
haywire.
GIVE ME CONTROL
The solution to a stall is to lower the nose to grab air.
Instead the junior pilot yanked back, thinking the plane was
going too fast. Pulling up reduces speed. "I've got a problem I
don't have vertical speed. I don't have any indication."
From behind, the captain was first to voice a dawning truth.
"I don't know but right now we're descending," he said.
Now the young pilot pushed forward and the stall receded.
His gesture lasted barely a second but may be pored over in
courts for years as the aircraft's manufacturer Airbus
will argue it shows the plane was responsive and able to
recover. Air France says the plane overwhelmed properly trained
pilots with a blizzard of confusing signals and misled them
because of a "trap" caused by erratic warnings.
The crew have not been officially named.
As the plane hurtled lower, a pattern of professional
directions started to fray, replaced by a rush of questions:
"What's the altitude?"
"What do you mean what altitude?"
"Yeah, yeah, yeah, I'm descending right?"
The younger pilot appeared increasingly stressed and was
subjected to some backseat driving -- yet he was left to fly.
(Captain) "Get your wings horizontal"
(First co-pilot) "Level your wings"
(Second co-pilot) "That's what I'm trying to do".
Flight 447 entered its final minute at 10,000 feet, having
plummeted from 38,000.
"What the -- how is it we are going down like this?" asked
the junior pilot.
"See what you can do with the commands up there, the
primaries and so on," the senior co-pilot said.
By nine thousand feet, the situation must have been dire.
"Climb climb climb climb," ordered the senior
co-pilot.
"But I have been pulling back on the stick all the way for a
while," observed the younger pilot. In a stall, however, pilots
point down to fix the stall first and only then climb to safety.
The captain interjected: "No, no, no, don't
climb."
Senior co-pilot: "Ok give me control, give me control."
The plane was at 4,000 feet, its nose up quite sharply.
"Watch out you are pulling up," prodded the captain.
"Am I?" said the first co-pilot.
"Well you should, we are at 4,000," said the young pilot.
It is not possible to tell whether the crew finally alighted
on what most experts call the right solution, but now they only
had one choice, which was to think about avoiding water.
Both pilots pulled on their sticks as far as they could.
The computer spoke. "Sink rate. Pull up, pull up, pull up".
"Go on, the captain urged, "pull".
"We're pulling, pulling, pulling, pulling," said number 3.
The transcript showed the three men remained fully focused
on trying to right the plane throughout the final four minutes.
At no point did they discuss the possibility they and their
passengers were about to die.
The last words that could be made out from the veteran
captain were remarkably calm, reverting to cool-headed jargon.
" Ten degrees pitch," he appears to have said.
Less than half a second later, the recording stopped.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)