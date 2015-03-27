PARIS, March 27 The EU's aviation regulator on
Friday urged all European airlines to ensure that two crew
members are in the cockpit of passenger planes at all times
following the suspected suicide crash of a Germanwings
airliner.
The move, plans for which were first reported by Reuters,
came shortly after Germanwings owner Lufthansa dropped its
initial hesitation and agreed to implement a policy change
already adopted by several other airlines since the crash.
"While we are still mourning the victims, all our efforts
focus on improving the safety and security of passengers and
crews," Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Aviation
Safety Agency, said in a statement.
Issuing an official recommendation is seen as a quicker way
of bringing results than waiting for the European Union's
complex approval process to deliver a binding law.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)